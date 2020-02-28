PS roots for joint venture model to revitalise agriculture

Cooperatives Development Principal Secretary Ali Noor Ismail addressing delegates during the Harambee Sacco AGM 2020 at Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Collaboration between farmers and private investors has been identified as the strongest vehicle to revitalise the agriculture sector.Co-operatives Principal Secretary Ali Noor Ismail said synergies between land owners and investors provided the greatest opportunity to empower farmers and support the country’s Big-Four agenda, especially in food security and manufacturing. “The PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model is the strongest vehicle to transform and revitalise our agriculture,” said the PS when he addressed the National Agriculture Summit 2020 in Nairobi yesterday. The summit was opened by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Wednesday. Mr Ismail gave the example of cotton small-scale farmers in Kwale County who are reaping huge dividends after adopting the PPP model with a private financier to support the farming. The government is currently injecting millions of shillings to revive cotton growing and revamp dormant ginneries in 27 counties, starting with Muluanda ginnery in Busia, which recently received Sh30 million.

