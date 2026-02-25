Police plan strict surveillance at political rallies amid incitement fears

Audio By Vocalize

Ispector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat before Senate's Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration committee regarding the rise of unchecked inflammatory utterances by influencial figures and political leaders on February 25, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has warned political leaders against making inflammatory remarks that may disrupt public order ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his presentation to the Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity, and Regional Integration of the National Assembly, Kanja said 12 cases involving reckless utterances were investigated in the last year.

Hate speech, ethnic contempt, incitement to violence, cyber harassment, and dissemination of inflammatory content were among the most common offences.

“The majority of the cases remain Pending Under Investigation (P.U.I) while a small number have progressed through the legal process in accordance with the law,” said Kanja.

“These cases demonstrate that inflammatory utterances continue to pose a real and emerging threat to national cohesion and peaceful coexistence, particularly when made by influential individuals and public figures whose statements carry significant public impact.”

According to the police boss, political rallies, public meetings, media interviews, and social media platforms were increasingly being misused to provoke violence amid heightened misinformation and disinformation campaigns.

Violent incidents marked Linda Mwananchi rallies in Kitengela, Mbale, and Kakamega held over the last two weekends, leaving at least two people dead.

Similar scenes were repeated in Kisii on Monday as the United Alternative Government began its tour of the region, which saw the installation of Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i as the community spokesperson.

While rally organisers blamed the fracas on excessive use of force by the police and alleged sabotage by opponents, police officers cite the emergence of rival factions within the said meetings.

The National Police Service (NPS) hinted at possible arrests of offenders at upcoming meetings, announcing heightened surveillance at such gatherings.

Further, it has established a dedicated rapid response team for hate speech investigations and cyber-monitoring of online content, especially during political seasons such as elections.

However, Kanja decried challenges slowing down their interventions as culprits opt for pseudo accounts that hide their true identities, use encrypted platforms, or host accounts in foreign countries where NPS has no jurisdiction.

Politicians were also accused of interfering in enforcement efforts by inciting supporters in the case of arrests.

NPS said it will continue working with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and other stakeholders to maintain peace.