Kenya Power dismisses 110 staff in one year over fraud
SEE ALSO :Kisumu woman in distress after bulls electrocutedThe half year numbers came a day after Kenya Power reported a 92 per cent drop in profit for the full year to June 2019 in delayed results attributed to lack of a substantive Auditor General. “Our immediate focus is to improve business performance through the implementation of various initiatives to grow sales, reduce system losses, enhance revenue collection and manage costs,” said Chief Executive Bernard Ngugi in a statement yesterday. “These initiatives are part of a wider turnaround strategy and are supported by the company’s drive to improve customer satisfaction.”
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Mr Ngugi, together with Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti, had earlier yesterday cracked down on illegal connections in Tassia estate in Nairobi, where he revealed that the firm had axed 100 employees involved in fraud. He further warned of more action as the company scales up the fight on crimes that undermine quality power supply.
SEE ALSO :Power blackout hits Kisumu after stormThe operation was carried out jointly by Kenya Power’s security personnel and police officers. “The company will continue to work with security agencies to eliminate illegal power connections and address other crimes that deny Kenyans quality electricity supply,” said Ngugi.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.