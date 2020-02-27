Nairobi's high population spawns slums

A section of Kibera slums in Nairobi. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Size versus quality. Fast-growing slums, failed sewer systems, poor water supply and poor road network are some of the consequences of Nairobi’s population of 6.5 million.Yet, in contrast, Japan’s capital Tokyo, despite being the most densely populated city and the world’s largest metropolitan with roughly 38 million, has stunning houses on remarkably narrow pieces of land. Affordable housing is a challenge for many young professionals in Tokyo, who find it hard to find rentals for under 80,000 yen (Sh73,000). And that is why they have the tiniest apartments that look more like cupboards than anything else.

Tokyo has downsized living figured out, from capsule hotels and compact prefabs to communal share houses. With the Nairobi urban sprawl, developers might have to become creative with housing designs to accommodate the rising demand.

