Study seeks to advance gender-responsive education in schools

By Benard Orwongo | Feb. 18, 2026
Participants during the IDRC launch at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi on February 17, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

A new study by ZanaAfrica, Education Design Unlimited, and Dignitas has unveiled practical strategies to strengthen gender equity and inclusion in some of Kenya’s most vulnerable education settings.

Supported by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and the Global Partnership for Education Knowledge and Innovation Exchange (GPE KIX), the research focused on schools in Turkana and Garissa counties.

The two regions face persistent challenges, including poverty, displacement, drought, and limited infrastructure, factors that often disrupt learning and deepen gender disparities.

The study engaged more than 1,000 participants across 20 schools, including learners, teachers, school leaders, parents, and community members. Researchers examined how the Nia Learning model — a gender-responsive approach that integrates socio-emotional well-being into teaching and school culture — could be adapted to local realities.

Findings show that leadership plays a decisive role in creating inclusive learning environments. Schools that recorded the greatest progress were those where head teachers and senior staff acted as instructional coaches and champions of student well-being, rather than relying solely on curriculum reforms or standalone training sessions.

The research also found that embedding emotional safety, trust, and student agency into everyday classroom practice significantly improved inclusion. Teachers who prioritized socio-emotional support helped foster safer, more participatory learning spaces, particularly for girls and marginalized learners.

Community involvement emerged as another critical factor. Schools that actively engaged parents and local leaders were better able to reinforce inclusive values beyond the classroom and address gender norms that hinder participation.

However, the study cautions against rapid scaling without foundational change. Researchers emphasize that successful expansion requires first shifting school values, routines, and relationships to support gender-responsive practices.

Among its recommendations, the report calls on education systems to integrate socio-emotional learning and gender-sensitive pedagogy into national curricula and teacher training frameworks. It also urges stronger coordination between education, gender, and child protection sectors.

For funders, the message is clear: sustainable impact depends on long-term investments in leadership development, coaching structures, and community ownership rather than short-term pilot projects.

The findings provide policymakers, educators, and development partners with a roadmap for transforming fragile education contexts into safe, inclusive spaces where every child can learn and thrive.

