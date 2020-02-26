No more paying for parking at JKIA exits

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has unveiled a new parking management system at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). “Jambo, we’ve made some changes! In a few hours, we will be going live with our new and modernized parking system at JKIA that will ensure that you do not suffer snarl ups at entry and exit,” tweeted Kenya Airports Authority. JKIA has at least 14,000 vehicular movements and more than 20,000 passengers drops and pick-ups daily.

“There will no longer be a provision to pay for parking at airport exit points,” said KAA. Customers will have three payment options; the KAPs A-Card, cash at pay points or mobile money specifically M-pesa using USSD code *486*12. According to the Authority, the new system is part of the plan to increase JKIA’s annual handling capacity to over 10 million passengers. The airport currently handles 8 million passengers.

The modernised system has features such as displaying available parking spaces at various airport parking zones on entry. It has a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip system that scans vehicle details to allow swift passage through the airport.

