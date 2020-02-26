Free apps every entrepreneur needs
It allows you to monitor your business' data in real-time, evaluate your key performance metrics, and builds reports alongside many more features. 2. Trello Free and is available on iOS and android devices.
As an entrepreneur, you need to be able to manage your tasks and team on a single platform, and Trello offers you just that. Trello, a free mobile app, gives you the option of categorising your tasks according to priority, timeline, and the activities entailed. The app also allows you to assign tasks to members of your team, individually, and even set deadlines. With this app, you will be able to manage all your tasks with a lot of ease. 3. Slack
Free app available on all devices Slack boasts of instant communication and messaging, best suited for quick decision making and sharing reports. Slack allows you to create public and private channels where you share relevant documents and information. The app enables you to organise these channels based on projects, meetings, events, teams, among other exciting options. However, what makes it a must-have app is its integration feature, where you can integrate several other apps so that you do not have to switch from app to app when carrying out your tasks. 4. Evernote Free and is available on android and apple devices As an entrepreneur, Evernote will assist you in managing documents, research, notes, and more. Many use it for capturing thoughts, ideas, and information on the go.
This app allows you to quickly search and access information from a week, months, or years ago that you stored there. Other than offering you memory, the app also has support for productivity features such as reminders, dates, and to-do lists. 5. Airtable Has both free and premium plans and available on android and apple devices Airtable is perfect for project management. It is ideal for organising and collaborating complex projects with teams. The app provides an editorial calendar and product launches. The spreadsheet app also allows you to embed media files directly and gather information about your project from multiple sources into one place.
