Taxing digital firms tall order for Kenya
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.This could give a window to them to continue exploiting existing tax avoidance loopholes. Developing countries are estimated to be losing up to Sh10 trillion ($100 billion) annually in tax avoidance mechanisms by multinationals. “The G24 proposal, championed by developing countries within the OECD Inclusive Framework, is now effectively off the table,” said TJNA in a report last week. “The OECD Secretariat’s proposal unfortunately ignored the central elements of the G24 proposal and has been criticised for the reform likely to benefit OECD countries at the cost of developing countries’ interests.” Although they have been side-lined in formulation of international tax policies by OECD countries, the developing countries stand accused of a lacklustre push. TJNA Executive Director Alvin Mosioma noted that they have not exhibited aggression. “One of the loopholes is the digital companies registering their intellectual property in jurisdictions where they do not pay taxes or pay minimal tax,” he said.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.