Kakamega farmers get cheap fertiliser

Indangalasia chief Douglas Mukoshi gives subsidised fertiliser to a One Acre Fund beneficiary. Each farmer got a 50kg bag of DAP fertiliser. [Nathan Ochunge/Standard]

The government has started a programme to help farmers buy subsidised farm input ahead of the planting season to boost the country's food security.More than 400,000 farmers will benefit in a programme targeting 1.1 million farmers at a cost of Sh5 billion. Through the One Acre Fund, the farmers will be given a voucher which they will use to buy farm input ranging from fertilisers to seeds from accredited agro-dealers. More than 224 farmers benefited from subsidised farm input during the launch of the programme at Esumeiya in Navakholo Sub-county. “Each farmer is getting 50kg di-ammonium phosphate fertiliser, four kilos of maize seeds and two kilos of beans all at a subsidised price. We are also giving them solar lamps and maize storage bags,” said One Acre Fund communications coordinator, Winnie Akiso. Other farm input given include soil lime, eucalyptus and vegetable seeds as well as free training on latest farming techniques.

