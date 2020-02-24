MCAs want special fund to develop their wards
SEE ALSO :Central MCAs demand more inclusion in county financial plans“We agree with all the other seven clusters of CAF that the minimum shareable revenue to County Governments be put at least 45 per cent,” said the forum secretary Kipkurui Chepkwony. Chepkwony, who is also the Tinderet MCA, added that the Building Bridges Initiative should ensure that county assemblies were empowered to ensure that the billions that go to counties were well spent. But, the forum chairman Ndegwa Wahome said they were against formation of regional governments as Kenyans are already over-represented.
Wahome who is also the Nyandarua Assembly Speaker, said the current system needs to be strengthened. "We support the calls to have wards get 45 per cent of the total revenue allocated as this will spur growth in the grassroots," he said. Addressing the press, Wahome criticised the manner in which the government was handling the issue of locusts which are fast spreading. In 2017, Jubilee Deputy Chief Whip in the Senate Irungu Kang'ata drafted a bill seeking to introduce a Sh21.8 billion development fund for all wards.
