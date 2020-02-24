MCAs want special fund to develop their wards

County Assembly Forum (CAF) chairman Wahome Ndegwa and members address the press in Naivasha on their recommendations to the BBI. [Antony Gitonga]

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have renewed the push for a special fund to develop their wards.Through the County Assembly Forum (CAF), the leaders are proposing that 45 per cent of the total annual budget allocated to counties be set aside for ward development fund. According to proposals contained in a memorandum prepared at the end of a weekend retreat in Naivasha yesterday, the MCAs say they want to use the ward development fund, similar to the Constituency Development Fund previously managed by MPs, to finance projects in villages. Through the South Rift cluster of CAF, which comprises of Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Samburu and Kericho counties, the ward representatives said the money will serve as part of equalisation funds to spur development in wards.

“We agree with all the other seven clusters of CAF that the minimum shareable revenue to County Governments be put at least 45 per cent,” said the forum secretary Kipkurui Chepkwony. Chepkwony, who is also the Tinderet MCA, added that the Building Bridges Initiative should ensure that county assemblies were empowered to ensure that the billions that go to counties were well spent. But, the forum chairman Ndegwa Wahome said they were against formation of regional governments as Kenyans are already over-represented.

Wahome who is also the Nyandarua Assembly Speaker, said the current system needs to be strengthened. “We support the calls to have wards get 45 per cent of the total revenue allocated as this will spur growth in the grassroots,” he said. Addressing the press, Wahome criticised the manner in which the government was handling the issue of locusts which are fast spreading. In 2017, Jubilee Deputy Chief Whip in the Senate Irungu Kang’ata drafted a bill seeking to introduce a Sh21.8 billion development fund for all wards.

