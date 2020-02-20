SWVL risks shutdown over illegal operations, says NTSA

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority, the shuttle-hailing app has not obtained a licences from Nairobi County Government and NTSA.

Matatu-hailing app SWVL could be shutdown following revelations that it is yet to comply with transport regulations.According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the shuttle-hailing app has not obtained a licences from Nairobi County Government and NTSA. While appearing before the county assembly yesterday, NTSA Licensing Manager Jackson Mutua said the agency has written to the Director of Public Prosecution asking him to take action on SWVL. “The practice has been that an operator is licenced to operate on certain particular routes but SWVL wants to operate on their own terms,” said Mr Mutua. Nairobi County Transport Department also said it has not authorised the Egyptian firm's operations. Chief Officer for Transport Fredrick Karanja, told the committee that SWVL had tried to apply for an operating licence in the city. However, the Matatu app refused to follow the terms set by the county government.

“SWVL made an application for the licence, but we told them they must follow designated routes," said Mr Karanja. "It was impossible to grant them the routes they had requested.” The committee asked the county Executive and NTSA to allow the shuttle-hailing firm to operate albeit at a higher licence fee. “The county government and NTSA should licence SWVL to operate within prescribed routes. If the firm, however, wants to use more routes, they should be charged higher rates,” said Mary Arivitsa, a nominated MCA. When contacted, SWVL’s management declined to comment saying it will address the issue after consultation within its ranks.

