Standard Digital rewards winners of the self-love campaign

The Standard Brand Manager Seth Enos welcomes guests to the Valentine's function. He encouraged readers to continue participating in the campaign. [Photo: Standard]

Standard Group’s Eve Woman on Valentine’s Day awarded winners who took part in the on- going Self Love Campaign. The initiative was driven by Standard Digital under Eve Digital and Standard Newspaper under Eve Woman Magazine (every Saturday in the Standard).

Eve Digital Editor Njambi Mungai (left) all smiles as she presents Mr. Sammy Mutinda with a fully sponsored 3 nights’ holiday voucher to Diani Reef Hotel. [Photo: Standard]

The focus of the campaign during this month of love is to address the issue of mental, physical and emotional wellness in women which drills down to loving yourself before loving others as opposed to waiting for validation and permission from the society.Women in Kenya and indeed around the globe have been conditioned to be selfless often putting their needs after those of their spouses, children and other members of society. According to Women's health, studies show that women are more likely to experience symptoms of stress as compared to men and are more susceptible to depression and anxiety.An array of enticing prizes was awarded to the winners, including three nights’ full-board holiday to Ciala Resort in Kisumu and Diani Reef , spa treatments at Entim Sidai, beauty gift hampers form Linton’s Beauty World and an enviable dinner at Royal Tulip and Lord Erroll. “It is encouraging to see women come of age to determine their worth, be more confident in themselves and refuse to be validated by men and the society at large. We truly believe that to love and receive love, one must learn to love themselves,” said Njambi Mungai, editor of Eve Digital.

Ciala Resort Kisumu Business Development Manager Ms. Catherine Kibuchi (left) presents a 3 nights fully sponsored Voucher one of the couples who won in the self-love challenge. [Photo: Standard]

"As a brand that speaks to women we aim to empower them and hopefully have an impact in their day to day lives as they continue changing the world and being such an important pillar of the society."

Eve Woman Editor Christine Koech (right) presents a SPA Voucher from Entim Sidai to Hellen, during the Valentine’s Day celebration. [Photo: Standard]

Erick Sasyia, (right) with his wife Flora (center), receives his holiday voucher from Esther Musyoki Standard Digital Brand Manager. [Photo: Standard]

“As a brand that speaks to women, we aim to empower them and hopefully have an impact in their day to day lives as they continue changing the world and being such an important pillar of the society.”The self-love campaign will continue throughout the month of February, as there a lot more goodies to be won. To participate, visit the Eve Digital Instagram page where trivia questions are being posted on a weekly basis. Readers have to answer correctly in order to get rewarded.

