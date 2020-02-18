Hawkers arrested for selling sugarcane, plums wrapped in plastic bags
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The arrest of the trio has elicited mixed reactions amongst Kenyans with Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris calling for alternatives for hawking trade. “Solution needed for this type of hawking trade that is lucrative and a breadwinner for many youths. It is the government’s duty to ensure sustainable alternative hygienic packaging options in the era of banned plastics,” she said. Passaris who seemed disturbed by the hawkers’ arrests said authorities should apprehend plastic bags suppliers and not the end-users. Her sentiments were echoed by other netizens who asked NEMA to go for plastic bags’ manufacturers.
I have never seen NEMA go for those producing theses polythene bags nor the wholesalers supplying them. Very unfair, and the case will move with godspeed, God be with the trio.— Mkenya krykogudsovaggen (@PTaabu) February 18, 2020
This is low even for NEMA. NEMA can't do basic stuff like draft local trash separation and recycling policies for the public or even come up with plastic recycling plants but they can harass poor people lol. I struggle to see the use of NEMA— Samantha (@Rchesoni) February 18, 2020
The government had advised Kenyans to use alternatives carrier bags made from sisal, paper, cloth, papyrus, and gunny bags. This was after then Environment Cabinet Secretary Prof Judy Wakhungu through a gazette notice banned the use, manufacture and importation of plastic carrier bags for commercial and household packaging. The ban was effected on February 28, 2019. Kenya’s environmental degradation was widely attributed to the use of plastic bags which prompted authorities to push for the ban in order to address the menace. Before the ban, joint research of NEMA, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) said 100 million of plastic bags were handed out by supermarkets alone annually.
Find the manufacturers lol! Those are poor mums and dads looking for some a penny of survival!— MARIGIRI???????? (@Dmarigiri_) February 18, 2020
