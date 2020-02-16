Kenya is making strides in solar uptake for off-grid households
SEE ALSO :Renewables top 90pc of Kenya’s powerThe adoption of off-grid solar is expected to grow exponentially following the roll-out of the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project (Kosap). This is an initiative that among other things, supports solar companies to spread their footprints to the under-served counties that are classified as marginalised by the Commission on Revenue Allocation. The Ministry of Energy, with the support of the World Bank, is implementing the Kosap that is offering incentives to solar companies who ordinarily would shy away from investing in the vast counties. It is expected that by the end of the project, about 250,000 stand-alone solar home systems will be sold in these counties alone. In addition, Kosap will facilitate establishment of mini grids, electrification of public facilities and equipping of boreholes with solar pumps as well as the sale of 150,000 clean cooking appliances.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The growth of the off-grid solar market is guided by a strategic decision by the government, anchored under the Kenya National Electrification Strategy that seeks to facilitate universal access to electricity by 2022.The strategy recommends the least cost options of increasing connectivity to all Kenyans and recognises that grid intensification as well as densification would still leave some parts of the country without electricity. The use of off-grid solar, mainly stand-alone home systems as well as mini-grids, becomes the most realistic option to provide reasonable access to electricity to the dispersed populations in the marginalised areas.
SEE ALSO :New report calls for investments on off-grid, mini-grid technologiesArising from the successful use of solar for electrification, Kenya is set to host the 6th Off-Grid Solar Forum and Expo, from February 18 to 20. This event will bring together over 800 delegates and exhibitors from all over the world. As we welcome delegates to the expo, it is our hope that the outcome of the forum will lead to accelerated development of the off-grid solar market and ultimately contribute to the achievement of universal energy access. - The writer is the Cabinet Secretary, Energy
