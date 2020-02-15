Motorists to suffer at the pump as fuel prices go up

The cost of living continues to rise after fuel prices were increased yesterday. According to the latest monthly price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), motorists will now pay Sh112.87 at the pump for a litre of petrol which marks a Sh2.67 rise. The price hike has also not spared diesel which is largely used in the manufacturing and transport sectors. Its price rose by Sh2.13, meaning consumers will now fork out Sh104.45 for a litre.

SEE ALSO :Poor road conditions leave motorists stranded in Samburu

Kerosene prices have fallen by Sh1.26 per litre. Kerosene is considered a “poor man’s fuel” and is mostly used for cooking and lighting in low-income and rural households. Epra Director General Pavel Oimeke attributed the fuel hike to increased average landing costs of both petrol and diesel. Landing costs for petrol and diesel rose by 3.91 per cent and 2.68 per cent respectively.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

The prices are effective midnight until another monthly review is carried out after March 14.“The changes in this month’s prices are as a consequence of the average landing cost of imported super petrol, which increased by 3.91 per cent from $471.01 (Sh47,374) per cubic metre in December 2019 to $506.92 (Sh50,985) in January 2020,” Epra said in a statement. Prices will be lowest in Mombasa where a litre of petrol will retail at Sh110.40, while diesel will sell at Sh101.98. Mandera will have the highest prices for the three products, with petrol going for Sh125.72 while diesel will be priced at Sh117.30. At the town of Elwak, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh123.57. Epra said the average landing cost for diesel rose by 2.68 per cent form $489.44 (Sh49,228) per cubic metre $506.92 (Sh50,985) per cubic metre while the average landing cost of kerosene decreased by 2.64 per cent from $508.77 (Sh51,172) per cubic metre to $495.32 (Sh49,819). In its previous price review, Epra increased the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Sh0.70, Sh0.54 and Sh1.64 per litre respectively.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.