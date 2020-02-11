Trader recalls how Mzee blessed him, helped son

In 2009, Samuel Kariuki had a momentous meeting with former President Daniel arap Moi at Moi's Kabarak home. Mr Kariuki (pictured), who is a businessman in Nakuru town, had sought to meet the retired president in order to seek his blessings following the 2007-08 post-election violence. Yesterday, he narrated to The Standard about his encounter with Moi at his business premises in Nakuru town.

Kariuki was a victim of the violence and was struggling to settle down. After a three-hour meeting with the former president, during which they ceremoniously shared a cup of tea, Kariuki rose to leave. But Moi waved him to wait. He then softly held his hands and spat on the palms; a traditional sign that an elder has blessed a child.

Then Moi said: "I might not give you gold, or other valuables, but I bless you. I want to have more moments with you."It was such an illuminating encounter that left the businessman speechless. “Mzee Moi was such a jovial and humble man. As we shared the cup of tea, we laughed and talked a lot," said Kariuki. "It was such a fulfilling moment to meet the president. He blessed me.” After the first meeting, Mzee Moi invited him for several dinners in Kabarak. They had discussions about the country and shared personal jokes that Kariuki recalled laughing at heartily. Yesterday, he said he received news of Moi’s death with great shock. “I received news of Moi's death with sorrow. I was very touched and even today, I can't bring myself to view his body. I only want to remember the good moments we shared,” said Kariuki. At some point, Kariuki told the former president that he was looking for a school for his firstborn son, Stephen Kamau. Kamau had scored 380 marks in KCPE, which was below the 402 marks that one was required to score in order to join Kabarak High School, but Moi secured him a slot at Kabarak. When Kamau went to Kabarak, the former president would call him and ask him how he was fairing in school; he was monitoring his performance. The boy was inspired to work hard. He wrote his KCSE exams in 2015 and was selected to join Moi University to study mechanical engineering. Kariuki later bought Moi three goats as a gift for helping his son academically. He said he had more than 20 dinners at the president’s home in Kabarak. “I used to enjoy sharing a meal with him. Moi was such a fatherly figure; a man who oozed wisdom,” he said.

