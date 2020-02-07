Hong Kong Airlines to cut 400 jobs as coronavirus hits travel
Hong Kong Airlines, part owned by cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL], said it will reduce its daily operations to 30 from 82 sectors over Feb. 11 to March. It also said its Hong Kong-based ground staff will be asked to take a minimum of two weeks unpaid leave per month, or switch to working three days a week between Feb. 17 and June 30. Larger rival Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) has already asked employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave, saying preserving cash was key and conditions were as grave as during the 2009 financial crisis due to the virus outbreak. Both Cathay and Hong Kong Airlines have been grappling with a sharp fall in demand since the middle of 2019 due to widespread, sometimes violent, anti-government protests in the Chinese-controlled territory. Hong Kong Airlines has also been battling other financial woes. In December, it was forced to draw up plans to raise money as it faced the possibility of a license suspension by the city's air transport regulator.
