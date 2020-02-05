Naivasha town set for facelift
SEE ALSO :Kenyan hotel turns to Ethiopia for Christmas business“Other than three lakes, Naivasha has two national parks, several conservancies, three five star hotels, geothermal energy, among other interesting places and resources,” he said. Dr Korir said plans are also afoot to make Nakuru a resort city through public-private partnership initiatives, including the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and amenities. “Already, the county government in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism have set aside some Sh300 million to set up a better lakefront for visitors,” he said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.