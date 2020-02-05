Naivasha town set for facelift

The Nakuru County Government has come up with a 10-year strategy to give Naivasha a new look and status.As part of the plan, the county government has partnered with the private sector in a long-term campaign to attract tourists and investors to the town. The county administration will, beginning this year, hold an annual event dubbed the Naivasha Love Festival slated for between February 14 and 15. Deputy Governor Eric Korir said the initiative will boost the town’s status.

“Other than three lakes, Naivasha has two national parks, several conservancies, three five star hotels, geothermal energy, among other interesting places and resources,” he said. Dr Korir said plans are also afoot to make Nakuru a resort city through public-private partnership initiatives, including the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and amenities. “Already, the county government in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism have set aside some Sh300 million to set up a better lakefront for visitors,” he said.

