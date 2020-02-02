Banning clinker imports will spur growth of cement industry
Production capacity The plant has a production capacity of 750,000 metric tonnes and is currently the biggest investment in the county. The second phase expected to be complete this year will increase production capacity by 1.5 million tonnes. Devki Group is also putting up a second clinker line in Emali, Kajiado County, for production of raw material for cement that will increase the company's total capacity to 3.5 million tonnes of clinker annually, which is the total requirement for Kenya. Our new Kwale steel factory, which is set to become the biggest plant in the continent, will create a further 3,000 direct jobs. While we appreciate government efforts in the last 10 years to address bottlenecks that the manufacturing sector has been facing and continues to face, more needs to be done if it is to optimally play its part in realisation of the Big Four Agenda. In my view, there are two vital quick gains for manufacturers in the cement industry that can be realised through strategic government interventions. One, since the country has enough clinker to meet local demand, the government should impose duty or a total ban of clinker importation.
This will protect local industries from competition, create more jobs for Kenyans and save the country billions of shillings in foreign exchange annually. Taming clinker imports will also reduce cement prices and encourage more Kenyans to build houses. We urge the government to impose duty – 25 per cent or more - on clinker importation from September 2020 or ban clinker importation like the Tanzania government to protect local industries and create more jobs for the Kenyan people. Two, the government needs to wholly address the issue of electricity supply, which is another huge impediment to growth of the manufacturing sector. While tremendous progress has been made to reduce the cost of electricity, investors are still grappling with challenges such as acquisition of land for way leaves, which is stalling construction of factories. On our part, we are committed to fixing the country’s clinkers gap and making Kenya a regional market for raw material in cement production. - The writer is Chairman of Devki Group of Companies
