Inflation dips slightly on mixed food prices
SEE ALSO :How fraudsters steal from Kenyans via Kenya PowerThe data also shows the cost of housing, water and fuel went up, while electricity declined. Oscillate Analysts expect inflation to be between five and eight per cent this year.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Headline inflation is projected to oscillate between five per cent and eight per cent this year, with food inflation expected to revert to the two-year average levels of four to nine per cent with long rains season (March – May) expected to normalise food supplies,” said Genghis Capital in a recent outlook. “The subdued global demand is expected to have a positive knock on local fuel pump prices, curbing fuel inflation flare up.”
SEE ALSO :State should do things the right way this yearFactors that might see prices, especially of food go up include the locust invasion and the ongoing rains. The rains have had varied impact on agriculture, with some key food producing regions anticipating a decline in output. “Farmers in cereal growing regions were unable to harvest their crops due to continuous rains and flooded fields,” said the Agriculture ministry in a recent report, adding that crops in some parts of the country had been destroyed by severe hailstorms.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.