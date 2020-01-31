Unesco, TV firm in joint youth drive

Pay-TV firm StarTimes has partnered with a UN agency to promote the youth’s participation in the creative industry.Through the deal, StarTimes will ensure that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) communication materials reach a wide range of audience in sub-Saharan Africa. The two entities will also explore opportunities to co-produce content as well as to develop projects related to technology-based education, artificial intelligence, youth empowerment and social inclusion for people living with disabilities. “Partnerships with the private sector are crucial to address today’s global and regional challenges,” said Unesco Regional Director Ydo Yao.

