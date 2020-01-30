Nominated trade CS Betty Maina hands over environment docket to Kiptoo
Dr. Kiptoo congratulated Maina on her new appointment into Cabinet and thanked the President for his new appointment to his new capacity. The occasion was witnessed by all heads of directorates, departments and chief executive officers of the SAGAs under the Ministry of environment and forestry. Meanwhile, a multi-agency team on Wednesday intercepted a vehicle registration number KCC 321P, illegally transporting sandalwood weighing about one tonne.
The vehicle had only a driver who was booked at Mararal Police Station, Samburu County. A communication from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) says officers are collaborating with the police in the investigation to gather more evidence before the culprit is presented in court. Sandalwood is a highly endangered tree species who's harvesting is outlawed in Kenya.
