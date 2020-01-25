Kenyan woman, 26, sets up country's first digital car insurance company
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Abass, who grew up wakeboarding in the Indian Ocean at the weekend, always wanted to work in business. After graduating from university in London in 2015 she became a sugar trader and was one of a handful of women in the business, just as she is now. Nairobi, a technology hub nicknamed “Silicon Savannah,” has attracted many entrepreneurs from places like the United States and United Kingdom. “A lot of the CEOs here are not only men, but also foreigners,” Abass said. “You don’t really see faces like mine.” Abass’ lightbulb moment came in 2016 at a restaurant when she learned her waiter didn’t have health insurance. Neither, she would later learn, did most Kenyans - health insurance coverage is about 19%, mostly under a low-cost government scheme, according to a 2018 paper in academic journal Health Systems and Reform. Digital insurance can drive down the cost of all forms of insurance because it increases transparency of data and analytics, said Abass. While the team’s first foray is in motor insurance (selling policies underwritten by Kenyan insurers including Pioneer and Monarch), they hope to use their platform — and encourage other companies to so — to provide other forms of insurance, she said.
