African countries and Britain have signed deals worth Sh857 billion at a landmark event in London which began on Monday.

The deals are expected to drive jobs and growth in all parts of the United Kingdom and Africa, benefitting a range of British companies from family firms to major multinationals.

“We are announcing 27 deals worth over Sh857 billion from across the African markets invited to UK-Africa Investment Summit and we are aware of further UK commercial investment into Africa that will be committed at the Summit.”

A summary of 27 commercial deals from across the African markets invited to the UK-Africa Investment Summit

  • Diageo invests Sh22 billion to improve the sustainability of breweries in Kenya & East Africa.
  • Globeleq invests Sh6.6 billion to help build Malindi photovoltaic solar park in Kenya.
  • Aggreko signed an Sh10.5 billion contract extension for energy provision in Cote D’Ivoire
  • Airbus sold £80m of aircraft in Egypt
  • Anglo-Tunisian Oil and Gas invest £26m in Tunisian gas assets.
  • Aqua Africa wins £26m export contract to supply solar-powered water filtration systems in Ghana.
  • Baker Hughes £306m export and investment of deep-sea equipment and scholarships in Mozambique
  • BHM £80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project in Ghana.
  • Bombardier’s £3,180m construction and operation of 2 monorail lines in Cairo.
  • Contracta Construction UK wins £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital in Ghana.
  • Contracta Construction UK wins £40m export contract to develop Kumasi airport in Ghana.
  • GSK invests £5m in Egypt to upgrade two production lines.
  • Kefi Minerals invest £224m in a new gold mine and to develop local infrastructure in Ethiopia.
  • Lagan Group wins a £185 export contract for the construction of Kampala Industrial Business Park in Uganda.
  • Lloyds Register invests £0.76m to set up operations in Mozambique.
  • Low Energy Designs win an export contract to install street lighting for Oyo state in Nigeria.
  • Matalan invests £25m to open 13 new outlets in Egypt.
  • Moy Park to export £12m of frozen chicken to Angola.
  • Nexus Green export £80m of solar powered water pumping systems for irrigation in Uganda.
  • NMS Infrastructure has won a £222m contract to construct 6 hospitals in Côte D’Ivoire.
  • Rolls Royce agrees £50m export of Rolls Royce engines to EgyptAir.
  • Savannah invests £315m in the acquisition and investment of ingas assets in Nigeria.
  • Tex ATC installs 5 Airport control room towers worth £2m in Nigeria.
  • Trilliant installs £5m of Smart Metering to Abuja DisCo In Nigeria.
  • Tullow invests £1,200m in continued oil production in Kenya.
  • Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth £60m to build a 250-bed hospital in Koforidua in Ghana.
  • Unatrac wins a £1.5m export contract to supply machinery for Ugandan roads.

