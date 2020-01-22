A list of deals between UK companies and African partners
- Diageo invests Sh22 billion to improve the sustainability of breweries in Kenya & East Africa.
- Globeleq invests Sh6.6 billion to help build Malindi photovoltaic solar park in Kenya.
- Aggreko signed an Sh10.5 billion contract extension for energy provision in Cote D’Ivoire
- Airbus sold £80m of aircraft in Egypt
- Anglo-Tunisian Oil and Gas invest £26m in Tunisian gas assets.
- Aqua Africa wins £26m export contract to supply solar-powered water filtration systems in Ghana.
- Baker Hughes £306m export and investment of deep-sea equipment and scholarships in Mozambique
- BHM £80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project in Ghana.
- Bombardier’s £3,180m construction and operation of 2 monorail lines in Cairo.
- Contracta Construction UK wins £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital in Ghana.
- Contracta Construction UK wins £40m export contract to develop Kumasi airport in Ghana.
- GSK invests £5m in Egypt to upgrade two production lines.
- Kefi Minerals invest £224m in a new gold mine and to develop local infrastructure in Ethiopia.
- Lagan Group wins a £185 export contract for the construction of Kampala Industrial Business Park in Uganda.
- Lloyds Register invests £0.76m to set up operations in Mozambique.
- Low Energy Designs win an export contract to install street lighting for Oyo state in Nigeria.
- Matalan invests £25m to open 13 new outlets in Egypt.
- Moy Park to export £12m of frozen chicken to Angola.
- Nexus Green export £80m of solar powered water pumping systems for irrigation in Uganda.
- NMS Infrastructure has won a £222m contract to construct 6 hospitals in Côte D’Ivoire.
- Rolls Royce agrees £50m export of Rolls Royce engines to EgyptAir.
- Savannah invests £315m in the acquisition and investment of ingas assets in Nigeria.
- Tex ATC installs 5 Airport control room towers worth £2m in Nigeria.
- Trilliant installs £5m of Smart Metering to Abuja DisCo In Nigeria.
- Tullow invests £1,200m in continued oil production in Kenya.
- Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth £60m to build a 250-bed hospital in Koforidua in Ghana.
- Unatrac wins a £1.5m export contract to supply machinery for Ugandan roads.
