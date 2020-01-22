A list of deals between UK companies and African partners

Leaders at the Africa-UK Investment Summit (PHOTO: PSCU)

African countries and Britain have signed deals worth Sh857 billion at a landmark event in London which began on Monday.

The deals are expected to drive jobs and growth in all parts of the United Kingdom and Africa, benefitting a range of British companies from family firms to major multinationals.

“We are announcing 27 deals worth over Sh857 billion from across the African markets invited to UK-Africa Investment Summit and we are aware of further UK commercial investment into Africa that will be committed at the Summit.”

A summary of 27 commercial deals from across the African markets invited to the UK-Africa Investment Summit

Diageo invests Sh22 billion to improve the sustainability of breweries in Kenya & East Africa.

Globeleq invests Sh6.6 billion to help build Malindi photovoltaic solar park in Kenya.

Aggreko signed an Sh10.5 billion contract extension for energy provision in Cote D’Ivoire

Airbus sold £80m of aircraft in Egypt

Anglo-Tunisian Oil and Gas invest £26m in Tunisian gas assets.

Aqua Africa wins £26m export contract to supply solar-powered water filtration systems in Ghana.

Baker Hughes £306m export and investment of deep-sea equipment and scholarships in Mozambique

BHM £80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project in Ghana.

Bombardier’s £3,180m construction and operation of 2 monorail lines in Cairo.

Contracta Construction UK wins £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital in Ghana.

Contracta Construction UK wins £40m export contract to develop Kumasi airport in Ghana.

GSK invests £5m in Egypt to upgrade two production lines.

Kefi Minerals invest £224m in a new gold mine and to develop local infrastructure in Ethiopia.

Lagan Group wins a £185 export contract for the construction of Kampala Industrial Business Park in Uganda.

Lloyds Register invests £0.76m to set up operations in Mozambique.

Low Energy Designs win an export contract to install street lighting for Oyo state in Nigeria.

Matalan invests £25m to open 13 new outlets in Egypt.

Moy Park to export £12m of frozen chicken to Angola.

Nexus Green export £80m of solar powered water pumping systems for irrigation in Uganda.

NMS Infrastructure has won a £222m contract to construct 6 hospitals in Côte D’Ivoire.

Rolls Royce agrees £50m export of Rolls Royce engines to EgyptAir.

Savannah invests £315m in the acquisition and investment of ingas assets in Nigeria.

Tex ATC installs 5 Airport control room towers worth £2m in Nigeria.

Trilliant installs £5m of Smart Metering to Abuja DisCo In Nigeria.

Tullow invests £1,200m in continued oil production in Kenya.

Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth £60m to build a 250-bed hospital in Koforidua in Ghana.

Unatrac wins a £1.5m export contract to supply machinery for Ugandan roads.

