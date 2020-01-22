Firm installs solar panels to cut power bills

Ashut Engineers Ltd directors inspect solar panels on their premises in Nairobi's Industrial Area. [George Njunge, Standard]

A company that has installed 1.4-megawatt rooftop solar panels – one of the largest green energy installation in Kenya – says the investment has reduced its power costs by 15-20 per cent.Ashut Engineers Ltd Director Mehul Shah said the investment has scaled down the use of electricity, especially during the day, thanks to favourable weather conditions in Kenya. The company manufactures plastic containers, steel, aluminum, blow and injection moulded plastics. Mehul said although Kenya Power had given the company a dedicated power line to stem outages, the need to cut power bills was its main driving force. “We are now saving a total of Sh2.5 million monthly, equivalent to between 15 and 20 per cent of our monthly power bills,” Mehul said. The company uses solar power during the day and electricity at night. The solar system was designed and supplied by Spenomatic Kenya Limited in collaboration with Visa Powertech.

Spenomatic Managing Director Berjeesh Surty said solar energy was the next frontier which companies should exploit.

Massive profit

“These solar panels have a lifespan of 25 to 30 years by then any company will have got a return on the investment and massive profit as they do not require maintenance, apart from dusting them off,” Surty said. The project was financed by I&M Bank Limited, through a loan serviceable in seven years.

