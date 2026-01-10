Two killed after a building collapses in Karen

Search and rescue are going on after a building partially collapse in Karen on January 10. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

At least two people have been killed, seven others injured after a building under construction partially collapsed on Saturday evening in Karen, Nairobi.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), the incident was reported shortly before 4 PM, prompting the launch of search and rescue operations.

The injured were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, with two reported to be in critical condition. Two other workers escaped unhurt and were assisted to safety by members of the public.

Assistant Inspector-General and NDMU Director Duncan Ochieng’ said rescue teams were yet to determine whether all affected persons had been accounted for fully.

“As you can see from the rubble, we cannot completely ascertain that the area has been thoroughly searched,” he said, adding that a comprehensive search and rescue operation would continue to establish whether anyone remains trapped.

Ochieng’ noted that the duration of the operation remains uncertain and will depend on expert assessments and the machinery deployed to remove debris safely.

He confirmed that the building’s owner and developer are known, and that investigations will be conducted.

No arrests have been made so far.

“This is an accident,” Ochieng’ said. “We will determine the cause, and if anybody is found culpable, they will be answerable to the law.”

Officials said the cause of the collapse is yet to be established, with material testing and expert analysis expected to be carried out after rescue operations conclude.

The building had partially collapsed at the second-floor level.