Vivo launches Y19 budget smartphone in Kenya

Vivo launches Y19 budget smartphone in Kenya {Photo Courtesy}

Vivo has expanded its Y-Series portfolio by launching the new youth-inspired Vivo Y19 Smartphone to increase its footprint in the local market.The Y19 has a 5000mAh battery, a Halo Full view Display, an AI Triple Rear Camera setup, premium design and enhanced features that guarantee high performance. The device will be in two variant colours - Magnetic Black and Spring White - and will be retailing at Sh26,999. Some of the amazing characteristics bent on great photography include a triple rear camera feature with 16-megapixels as a primary sensor with f/1.78, an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it employs a 16-megapixel selfie-camera with f/2.0, AI Face Beauty mode.The gadget is powered with an Octa-core Mediatek'sHelio P65 (MT6768) processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable via microSD card. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The move is geared at giving users a feel-good touch of quality vis-a-vis reduced strain on the pockets of tech lovers.Vivo Kenya CEO Arthur Xian says, "As a leading smartphone brand, we are keen on strengthening the connection with our customers and partners to meet the increasing demand for quality devices and better user experience." He adds that the organisation aims to offer more options for devices with high-quality standard and comprehensive functionality at an affordable price.

The Vivo Y19 joins the Y- series which includes the Y12, Y15 and Y17 currently retailing across Kenya.Xian went on, "The Y Series is made for the youth. We are bringing our latest innovation to younger consumers through our fashionable Y Series Smartphone."

