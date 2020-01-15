Toyota recalls 696,000 vehicles over fuel pumps

Toyota has raised an alarm over faulty fuel pump in select car models. The car manufacturer said it is conducting a safety recall involving approximately 696,000 vehicles equipped with a fuel pump, which may stop operating. “If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough. This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash,” said the company in a statement.

The affected vehicles include certain 2018-2019 Model Year Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350. Certain 2019 Model Year Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300; certain 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra. Others are the 2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon and Corolla in the United States.

The company said it is currently investigating the issue and will be developing a remedy. It said that when the remedy is available, there would be no cost to vehicle owners.

