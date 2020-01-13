Sacco extends loan period for farmers

A Sacco in Embu County has reviewed the loan repayment period for tea farmers from one to two years. The move, County Sacco Society said, is expected to ease the burden of repayment following a low bonus payout to tea growers last year. The Sacco, whose membership is mostly made up of farmers, said the new move would forestall rise in default rates. “Many farmers haven’t been able to pay back loans following a decrease in tea bonuses,” said Marketing Manager Lenny Muchangi during a members forum at Kanja Market at the weekend.

