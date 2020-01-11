Transport CS confirms Mainga as Railways MD
In a letter to the chairman KRC Pastor Awitta, Cabinet Secretary Transport James Macharia said he had made the decision following a recommendation by the board. Linkage "...in line with the recommendation by the Board of Directors of Kenya Railways as per the resolution of 444th Special Board Meeting held on January 7, 2020, I hereby appoint Mr Philip Mainga as Managing Director of Kenya Railways for a period of three years effective from February 3, 2020," said Macharia.
Among the most pressing issues that Mainga will have to deal with is the linkage of SGR and the metre gauge railway. The SGR passenger and freight services earned Sh8.8 billion over the nine months to September, a 136 per cent jump from Sh3.73 billion earned over a similar period in 2018, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).
