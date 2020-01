Oil up, stocks down after Iran missile attack on US troops

Oil prices rose and global stock markets fell yesterday after Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general.Brent crude futures, the benchmark for international oils, spiked more than $3 per barrel in London before retreating. Stock markets in London and Frankfurt opened lower and Tokyo’s benchmark fell nearly two per cent before recovering some of its losses.

