Easing into car dealership
SEE ALSO :Cutting it in the jewelry businessSoon, he decided to get into the car dealership business, a business he’d long wanted to run and that he now felt confident enough to step into. Car dealership entails linking up customers to the second-hand car of their dreams, or whatever car they need at the time. To succeed, Benjamin established networks with car yard owners where they would inform him of the cars available for sale, and he would make contact with potential customers to seal the deal. Following a successful transaction, he would earn a commission or an agreed upon set amount. Now, he primarily deals with locally used cars but still holds on to the dream of getting into car imports and even one day owning his own car yard.
SEE ALSO :How to succeed at marketing in the digital ageKevin, an expert in the field, shared a few nuggets of wisdom on the business of cars. 1. Offer your clients value-added services In the car business, one cannot survive if they just offer one service. The owner has to ensure that they cater to different kinds of clientele and various developing needs. For instance, Kevin set up a body repair workshop for his clients who end up having minor or major accidents after purchase. 2. Source for capital from your profits The car business is sustained by ploughing back profits as capital to grow the business. To ensure that your business enjoys sustained profits, at the core of your services should be great sales delivery and impeccable customer service.
SEE ALSO :The money in the bag business3. Be honest The car business is marred by fraudsters, so the entrepreneur has to first and foremost earn the trust of potential buyers and be at hand to provide any information they need leading up to the purchase. [The Business Coach airs on KTN Home every Monday at 7.30pm]
