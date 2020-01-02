Birds of paradise

Colorful bird of paradise against a pink background.

The use of the birds of paradise in flower arrangements is unsurpassed.A single stem with a leaf in a tall glass vase will bring timeless, classical elegance to a home. By far the commonest and best known species is the bird of paradise flower, or Strelitzia reginae. From the stout rhizome arise leaves and flowers which grow to about the same height of one to two metres. The less famous cousin of the flower is the white bird of paradise or the giant birds of paradise. Unlike her cousin, the white bird of paradise has a clearly defined stem. Both species of birds of paradise are pretty easy to grow in our part of the world, as they are native to the tropics of southern Africa and southern America.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.