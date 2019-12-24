Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labour report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour.“We abhor the use of prison labour and would never allow it in our supply chain,” a Tesco spokesman said. “We were shocked by these allegations and immediately suspended the factory where these cards are produced and launched an investigation. “We have also withdrawn these cards from sale whilst we investigate.”

