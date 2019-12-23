Government to hire 1,000 trainers in January for TVETs

The government will hire 1,000 trainers for Technical and Vocational Training Institutions in January to address the acute shortage. Permanent Secretary Kevit Desaihas said this will bring to 3,000 the number of trainers hired by the Jubilee government. "After the hiring of the 1,000 trainers, we will get to another phase of hiring an additional 4,000 trainers," he said. Desai assured that the hiring and enrollment process will allow trainers employed by the management of technical training and vocational institutes to transition into formal employment by the Public Service Commission. “However, there has been a hitch in the last few months in the respect to the pay of a certain number of trainers; those who are in transition to the Public Service, but that has been resolved," said Desai. Speaking at Konoin Technical Institute in Bomet County, the PS said that the institute had received investment worth Sh150million in the dairy processing fields.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Twenty-four trainers in food and beverage processing, who had been undergoing training at the institution, graduated during the event. "The graduands will play a key role in the transfer, not only knowledge and skills to young men and women but also to citizens aged between 50-60. This will help them be self-employed," said Desai

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.