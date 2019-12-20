Tanzania has secured a $272 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to build a new international airport at its administrative capital Dodoma, part of a programme to expand the East African nation’s infrastructure.
The airport will be built in Msalato, 12 km (7 miles) from Dodoma and will take four years to build, the Abidjan-based lender said in a statement late on Thursday.
The airport will have a capacity to handle 1 million passengers annually, though the city has a population of just over 2 million people, AfDB said.
In October, the government said it had finished moving all its administrative functions to Dodoma from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.