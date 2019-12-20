Hotel eyes more Ethiopian tourists

Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa has partnered with Ethiopian Airlines to increase the number of tourists flying to the Coastal region. The deal will provide Diani Reef with new streams of revenue from increased traffic.The resort’s Managing Director Bobby Kamani said the Ethiopian market is a strategic one due to the high number of tourists who have been visiting the facility. Ethiopian Airlines Sales and Marketing Manager Ibrahim Temam said they have launched a discounted fly and stay package for Ethiopians. Meanwhile, Diani Reef is constructing 114 additional rooms, bringing the total to 257 rooms.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.