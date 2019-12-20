Equity partners with KQ to offer discounted flights

Equity Bank and Kenya Airways have announced a partnership that will see the bank’s customers get up to 30 per cent discount on flight bookings.The promotion will run till January 6, 2020, while the travels under the promotion will end June 10, 2020. Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui said customers who pay for their flights using Equity cards qualify for 30 per cent premium on international direct KQ routes and 10 per cent off on domestic flights. The promotion is open to all Equity card customers in the region.

