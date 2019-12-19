Samuel Kimeu resigns as TI-Kenya Executive Director

Outgoing Transparency International Executive Director Samuel Kimeu (PHOTO: FILE)

Samuel Kimeu has resigned as the Executive Director of Transparency International Kenya and replaced by Sheila Masinde in an acting capacity.Kimeu will be leaving the organisation from January next year after nine and a half years engagement with the TI-Kenya.The new appointee, Ms Masinde has worked in the capacity of TI-Kenya programmes manager from March 2014. She first worked for TI-Kenya between 2009 and 2012 as the advocacy and communications officer, before her appointment as training communications manager at BBC Media action between 2012 and 2012.“The Board is omitted to a smooth transition to ensure that TI-Kenya continues to play its role in the fight against corruption,” says Bernadette Musundi, Chair, Board of Directors. According to Musundi, the outgoing Executive Director will continue to serve the TI movement in his capacity as a member of the TI International Board of Directors, a position he was elected to in 2017, until the end of his term in November 2020.

