Motorists get slight price reprieve in festive season
The fuel prices are also inclusive of value-added tax of eight per cent that was introduced in the Finance Act, 2018. "The changes in this month's prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported petrol by 0.52 per cent from $463.24 per cubic metre in October 2019 to $460.83 per cubic metre in November 2019," said the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority in its pricing guide. Diesel decreased by 3.36 per cent from $502.15 per cubic metre to $485.29 per cubic metre and kerosene decreased by 3.75 per cent from $499.55 per cubic metre to $481.11 per cubic metre." From October 14 to November 15, consumers had to contend with higher margins for oil marketing companies, which enjoyed Sh12.39 per litre, up from Sh10.89 previously. Super petrol retailed at Sh110.59 per litre in Nairobi, up Sh2.54 from the previous period.
