Kenyan firm among 15 start-ups to benefit from first IBM project
According to the Melissa Sassi, Program manager at IBM, the start-ups were selected from nine countries, including Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Kenya, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States. "The IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator is designed to build and scale the next generation of fintech and healthtech companies with solutions engineered to keep their sensitive data highly secured," Ms Sassi posted on the IBM Website. Among the benefits listed for each of the start-ups are IBM Cloud credits of up to 120,000,US Dollars "This will be used for storage, and ideally start ups do not have access to funds so this will help them to scale up their business also mentorship with our IBM partners and engineers," Ms Sassi explained. The one week accelerator conference took place in Charlotte, North Carolina and offered the start up firms meetings with various investors and companies. "The start-ups including Wayapay will also receive one year business mentorship and technical mentorship will happen over a two year period," she explained Ms Sassi also highlighted other advantages of the program including access to IBM's network of partners, customers, and stakeholder groups, go-to-market support, and co-marketing collaboration. Maroria said their participation in the IBM program was a new experience noting the IBM cloud was going to be helpful ahead of launching the program. "We expect to benefit from its security features, protection of customer data and information," he stated. During the conference at Charlotte the Maroria's team is seeking mentors on how to proceed to achieve their vision as a company, investors to fulfil the company's financial obligations, financial institutions to offer umbrella coverage of licencing within the USA and other jurisdictions. "We are also hoping to meet with regulatory experts and companies to help us in compliance and doing background checks of our customers," Maroria said.
