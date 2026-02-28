Injured Ofafa Jericho JSS teacher held in hospital as Sh3 million bill pushes family into distress

Audio By Vocalize

Alex has been admitted to Aga Khan University Hospital since January 31, 2026, following a road accident in Ngara during the KUPPET elections. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Fear, exhaustion and uncertainty have engulfed the family of Alex Nyakeri Ngara, a JSS teacher at Ofafa Jericho, as they watch his hospital bill climb by tens of thousands of shillings each day, despite doctors declaring him fit for discharge.

Alex has been admitted to Aga Khan University Hospital since January 31, 2026, following a road accident in Ngara during the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) elections.

Although his condition has improved and he has been issued with a discharge summary, he remains in hospital due to an outstanding bill now approaching Sh3 million.

His brother-in-law, Peter Araka, says the financial strain has taken a heavy emotional toll on the family, and on Alex himself.

“He keeps asking which day he will leave and go back home. It is painful because he has already been cleared by doctors, but the bill continues to rise by between Sh20,000 and Sh30,000 every day,” Peter said.

Medical reports show Alex sustained multiple serious injuries, including two broken ribs on one side, three fractured ribs on the other, a slight spinal injury, and a broken right leg near the knee.

Though he can now walk slowly with support, he suffered severe injuries across his body.

His wife Josicah Kwamboka, speaking from the hospital ward, described the situation as heartbreaking.

“Seeing him lying here every day, asking when he will go home, breaks my heart. We thank God he is alive and recovering, but the stress of the bill is too much for us. We don’t know where to turn anymore,” she said.

“As a wife, you want your husband home, recovering peacefully with his children around him. Instead, we are counting days and watching the bill increase,” she said.

Alex’s insurance has covered Sh1 million, leaving a balance of about Sh2.6 million.

Family members, friends and colleagues have been moving from office to office seeking help.

They have engaged officials at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), who indicated they may consider paying part of the remaining balance.

Now, they are appealing to the Education cabinet secretary Julius Ogamba and other well-wishers across the country, particularly fellow teachers, to assist in raising the remaining funds so Alex can be discharged and continue his healing at home.

“We are only asking for support to bring him home. That is all we want,” his wife said quietly.