KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has revealed plans to increase oversight in the air transport sector.Saddled by issues around the quality of air services, the regulator has come out to respond to claims that it is not carrying out its mandate effectively, with recent plane accidents - though minor - raising safety fears. Top on the agency’s list is to hire more staff. KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe yesterday said the authority requires at least 300 new employees to meet its oversight needs.

“KCAA has received approval from the Head of Public Service and the National Treasury to recruit additional staff to enable it discharge its mandate,” he said. Mr Kibe said the experts necessary for its objectives include safety inspectors, airworthiness flight operations and licensing personnel, mechanics and air traffic control officers. “The authority is also reviewing and reorganising its structure with a view to upscale and enhance its capacity and better position itself to oversight the expanding aviation industry,” he said.

Recent data shows the aviation sector is growing, further piling pressure on the regulator to carry out major reforms. The Economic Survey 2019 shows that the air transport sector grew by 7.8 per cent in 2018 from 5.4 per cent the previous year.

At the same time, the 2018/19 financial year witnessed a growth of passenger numbers by 9.5 per cent to reach 12.073 million compared to 11.022 million the previous year.

