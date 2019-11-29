Jumia closes shop in Tanzania 10 days after leaving Cameroon
Its Tanzanian e-commerce business stopped on November 27, the statement said. Jumia however said it would continue to service vendors and customers via its classifieds business. In Cameroon, Jumia did not publicly announced it imminent closure. The move to shut down took many customers and local staff by surprise.
The company said the decision to quit the market was due to unfavorable conditions on their path to achieve success. Jumia also said it would continue to support buyers and vendors in Cameroon online through its classified portal.
Jumia, which has positioned itself as the first African tech firm to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has seen its share price plummet since a Wall Street debut in April 2019. The firm has missed revenue estimates for the second time in three quarters, according to results announced this month.
