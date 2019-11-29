Vitafoam partners with local firm

Vitafoam Products has partnered with a local credit firm, Lipa Later, to enable its customers buy merchandise in affordable monthly installments. “This saves our customers from missing to buy items they want due to limited funds, reduces the time that would otherwise be needed to accumulate funds, and maintains our cash flow,” said Vitafoam Chief Operations Officer Sharad Barot. Lipa Later CEO Eric Muli said they aimed to help customers achieve affordable living by providing easily accessible payment plans.

