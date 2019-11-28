World Bank appeals to Raila Odinga over infrastructure
SEE ALSO :The curse of handshakeMr. Diop spoke at a meeting with Mr. Raila Odinga, the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa of the African Union. “When we worked on upgrading Kisumu Airport to its current status, feasibility studies showed it would handle only 200,000 passengers. Kisumu International Airport is handling 800,000 passengers and the numbers are rising,” Diop said. Raila on his part emphasised the centrality of Kisumu port, with capacity to deliver goods and tourists to Bukoba for onward movement to Bujumbura and Kigali.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“With the Port, tourists will fly to Kisumu and take a ship to Musoma then travel to Mwanza and Serengeti and continue to Bukoba, Kampala, Jinja then back to Nairobi,” Odinga said. He appealed to the World Bank to help fastrack the development of Mwanza, Port Bell and Jinja in addition to developing transport on Lake Tanganyika to link up with Lake Victoria and the port of Kisumu.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru, Raila to attend Russia-Africa summit
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.