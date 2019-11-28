Nakuru’s posh estates grapple with lack of sewer lines

Failure by developers to create space for sewer lines in sections of Nakuru County has resulted in mushrooming of estates lacking connection to sewer systems.The problem has been blamed on land owners and private developers who failed to adhere to survey procedures that require provision of spaces for development of projects like roads, sewer lines, playgrounds and space for expansion. One such estate is in the KITI area of Nakuru Town East Constituency, which has given birth to Milimani B Estate. Located in an affluent zone, Milimani B Estate is sandwiched between Milimani Estate, the White House Commercial Centre and Kenya Industrial Training Institute. It joins the ranks of estates in Nakuru Municipality that are not linked to the main sewer line systems.

They include Langa Langa Phase One, Kwa Rhonda, Mwariki and a number of residential estates owned by the county government. Residents in these estates resorted to construction of septic tanks. When their septic tanks are full, they employ the services of exhausters to transport their waste products to the main sewer treatment plant. “We have been forced to use the services of exhausters to maintain our sanitary services even though it has been very expensive on areas with a large population,” says Rahab Wambui, a resident of Milimani B Estate.

The cost of hauling the waste products range between Sh2,000 to Sh3,000 per trip and owners of the tankers have good business all year around. Ironically, the main water pipe of Rift valley Water Services Board from Kabatini Borehole passes in the area as it serves the residents of Nakuru town and its environs.

“If water services are available in the area, why not the sewer systems that are some of the basic necessities in construction process of any residential estate,” asks Ernest Njoroge a resident in the area. “It is good business for truck owners who are making a fortune from the use of their exhausters out of the recklessness of a few selfish individuals who failed to follow the bylaws of the government,” says Wambui.

