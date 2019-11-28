All set for Kajiado Afya bora goat auction

Deputy President William Ruto during the last goat auction dubbed ''Mbuzi Moja Afya Bora'' in Kajiado on September 3, 2018. [File, Standard]

The second phase of Mbuzi Moja Afya Bora Initiative kicks off today with a mega goat auction in Kajiado town.The Initiative, the brainchild of Governor Joseph Ole Lenku to help vulnerable families get NHIF medical covers, gets underway today when 4,000 goats and sheep are put on sale to finance the health programme.The initiative entails asking families to offer a goat which is then sold by the County Government in a public auction.Those in urban areas who do not have goats pay Sh 3,000 to the NHIF and the County Government pays the balance of Sh 3,000 for them.Yesterday, Health CEC Esther Somoire confirmed that 4,200 households had already registered for the programme with the number expected to rise to 5,000 after the goat auction.During the first goat auction in September last year, 3,550 residents were enrolled and have been able to access health care Kajiado Hospital which are accredited by NHIF.Said Ms Somoire, " We are happy that more families continue to adopt this medical cover. It is taking root in both rural and urban areas because 90 per cent of our hospitals are accredited and therefore offer the services required.

She added that the NHIF card was now being used for almost all illnesses including dialysis , MRIs and emergencies that required oxygen support."Last week, we supplied our hospitals with oxygen to enable them handle emergencies. We are glad as we continue to improve health services, such services are accessible to local residents through the NHIF card, " said the CEC.The goat auction will be held at the Kajiado Demonstration Farm a few kilometres to Kajiado town with a goat expected to sell at Sh 6,000.

