Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why full boundary review before 2027 election is impossible

By Edwin Nyarangi | Apr. 6, 2026
Acting IEBC CEO Moses Sunkuli during the memorandum of understanding between Kenya Editors Guild and Kenya Union of Journalists. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said that it is not possible to hold boundary reviews for the 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards across the country before the 2027 general election.

Acting IEBC CEO Moses Sunkuli told the Senate that due to the current timelines, including the need to allocate time for dispute resolution, it would not be feasible to complete the review of boundaries on time for the 2027 elections.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IEBC Boundary Review 2027 Elections Electoral Boundaries
.

Latest Stories

Exploring memory, emotion through smell: Joy Mala's olfactory art
Exploring memory, emotion through smell: Joy Mala's olfactory art
Arts & Culture
By Anjellah Owino
1 hr ago
Famed supermodel Gigi Hadid denies Epstein links after name appears in court files
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
1 hr ago
Inside the evolution of cabin crew, Simon Mwangi's 23 years in the skies
Features
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The world is suffering from a dearth of serious leadership
By Mulang'o Baraza 5 hrs ago
The world is suffering from a dearth of serious leadership
Still in office? Wandayi at centre of petrol waiver scandal as officials resign
By David Odongo 6 hrs ago
Still in office? Wandayi at centre of petrol waiver scandal as officials resign
Gachagua points finger at Ruto in fuel scandal
By Irene Githinji 6 hrs ago
Gachagua points finger at Ruto in fuel scandal
Why full boundary review before 2027 election is impossible
By Edwin Nyarangi 6 hrs ago
Why full boundary review before 2027 election is impossible
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved