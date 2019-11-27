KWFT feted for setting standards on financial sustainability
Last year, the Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT) won the Best Practice in Sustainable Finance Category in Catalyst Awards' by the Kenya Bankers Association.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Institution was also feted for promoting Gender Inclusivity as KWFT has 15 Executive and Non-Executive Directors, out of which 9 are women, thus forming 60 per cent of Women Directors. In addition, it has 16 senior managers out of which 12 are women and 4 are men, this means 75 per cent of the senior management positions are for women. The Institution also has a total of 2,533 employees out of which 1,440 are women, thus making 57 per cent of the employees to be women; this places KWFT to be at the forefront in championing gender inclusivity. With 80 per cent of KWFT’s clients residing in the rural areas, the Institution has made a deliberate effort to reduce inequalities and enhancing financial inclusion by ensuring that its operations reach far and wide to provide equal opportunities to all women and their families around the country. To foster this need KWFT has invested in a vast branch network of 245 offices spread out across 45 out of the 47 counties in Kenya. The future of the firm will see it roll out several products in a bid to expand its portfolio and become more inclusive. “We are looking to delve in the financing of home Improvement Portfolio which includes micro housing our focus being in the rural areas,” says the managing director. This Portfolio has other embedded products which include; water harvesting, hygiene, lighting and cooking solutions. KWFT is also looking to roll out a micro-insurance medical cover in conjunction with AAR and KWFT Insurance Agency. The product is currently under pilot with 2,000 customers so far with an aim of introducing another 30,000 customers to the scheme in the next one year. The firm is also eyeing the regional market as it plans to expand its footprint beyond the Kenyan borders.
